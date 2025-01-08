Maharashtra: 19 students injured as truck hits bus on Ratnagiri-Nagpur road in Sangli

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, as many as 19 students sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Maharashtra's Sangli on Tuesday. As per the police, the incident occurred on Ratnagiri-Nagpur road when a multi-axle truck hit the bus near the Miraj-Tanang intersection Tanang.

The injured students were rushed to a government hospital in Miraj where they were provided treatment. No one received any serious injuries, police said.

All students are from a government residential school in Kavthe Mahakal in the district. They were returning from Miraj after participating in a sports competition. Police said the driver of the truck has been arrested.

Fire in Mumbai building

In a separate incident, an elderly person was killed after a massive fire broke out at a high-rise building in Mumbai's Andheri on Monday night. As per the information, the incident occurred on the 11th and 12th floors of the Skypan Apartments, located off Link Road, opposite Laxmi Industrial Estate in Mumbai's Andheri West. Following the incident, firefighters immediately responded to the incident and deployed eight fire engines to bring the blaze under control.

Despite their efforts, a 75-year-old man succumbed to the incident. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles etc. in a flat of the building.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: ​Karnataka: Three killed in bike-tractor collision near Obalapura gate