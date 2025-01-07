Karnataka: Three killed in bike-tractor collision near Obalapura gate

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Three persons lost their lives in a tragic accident early on Tuesday morning when their motorcycle collided with a tractor near the Obalapur Gate in the district headquarter town of Madhugiri. The victims have been identified as Mohammad Asif (12), Mumtaz (38), and Shakhir Hussain (48), all residents of Guddenahalli village in Madhugiri taluk.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the bike, carrying all three individuals, collided with the tractor under unclear circumstances. Authorities were promptly alerted, and police rushed to the accident site. Upon arrival, the officers confirmed that all three victims had succumbed to their injuries.

The bodies were subsequently transported to a nearby morgue for post-mortem examinations. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether any negligence contributed to the collision.

Local residents have expressed shock and grief over the incident, with many urging authorities to take stricter measures to ensure road safety in the area.

Earlier on Saturday, three persons died after the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge at Bypass Road in Puttur in the wee hours. According to the police, the deceased is Annu Naik alias Mohan Naik (87), hailing from Jattipalla in Sullia, his son Chidananda Naik (59) and labourer Ramesh Naik.

Chidananda was driving the car when he lost control and fell into the gorge by the side of the road. It was said that they were returning after performing puja at Punacha. Chidananda Naik was serving as a development officer in PF at Chikmagalur. Due to the impact of the accident, all three died on the spot.