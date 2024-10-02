Seven more children ill after having mid-day meal at private school in Thane, 45 hospitalised so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Seven more children fell sick and were subsequently hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after consuming a mid-day meal at a private school near Maharashtra's Thane city. With this, the total number of children hospitalised to 45, officials said on Wednesday.

The children are aged between 8 and 11 years. They were admitted to a civic hospital in Kalwa town after complaints of giddiness, nausea, headache and pain in the abdomen following having lunch on Tuesday, according to medical officials at the hospital.

38 students initially admitted to hospital

Notably, 38 students were hospitalised initially on Tuesday. Seven more children were admitted to the facility late at night. Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar said that the children were being monitored and would be discharged by Wednesday if found fit.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi all the children were out of danger and responding to the medical treatment. He also confirmed that the children had eaten a mid-day meal at the private school.

Samples sent for testing

Another medical official revealed that the students were served rice and moth bean (matki) curry as the meal. Samples of served food were collected by FDA officials and were sent for testing. As per the officials, initially, five students complained of uneasiness and their number swelled gradually.

"Ambulances were summoned by the school administration and the students were rushed to the hospital," they added. The parents of the children were also present at the hospital.

(With PTI Inputs)

