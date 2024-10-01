38 school students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Thane, admitted to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Doctors said there is a suspicion of food poisoning in the meal of the school.

At least 38 children fell ill after consuming mid-day meal at a private school in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday. As their health deteriorated, the students were admitted to the Kalwa Civil Hospital after they complained of giddiness, nausea, headache and pain in the abdomen after lunch, a medical official at the hospital said.

He said the children were reported to be out of danger. Food samples have been collected for testing. Civic officials and the local police are probing into the incident.

Kalwa Hospital Dean Anirudh Malgaonkar said that the primary information was that 24 students were having stomach pain and a total of 38 students have been admitted to the hospital.

He added that there is a suspicion of food poisoning in the meal of the school and all the students are stable. He stated that the doctors will monitor the ill students for 24 hours.