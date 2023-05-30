Tuesday, May 30, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane; 7 engines present at spot

Maharashtra: The fire broke out near the Royal Classic Hotel in the Shilphata area of the city.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Thane Updated on: May 30, 2023 6:54 IST
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane
Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane

Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday. The fire then spread to three other warehouses. 

The fire broke out near the Royal Classic Hotel in the Shilphata area of the city. At least seven fire engines reached the spot. 

According to Thane Municipal Corporation, "The cause of the fire is currently unknown."

Further details are awaited. 

