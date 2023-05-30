Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane; 7 engines present at spot

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane

Maharashtra : A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday. The fire then spread to three other warehouses.

The fire broke out near the Royal Classic Hotel in the Shilphata area of the city. At least seven fire engines reached the spot.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation, "The cause of the fire is currently unknown."

Further details are awaited.

