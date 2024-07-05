Team India’s victory parade: At least 11 injured as sea of fans thronged Marine Drive in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade in Mumbai.

Team India victory parade: At least 11 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries or dizziness after a large crowd gathered along the route of the victory parade for the T-20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai. Nine of these individuals were admitted to the state-run GT Hospital, experiencing injuries or breathing difficulties due to the excessive crowding. The dean of JJ Group of Hospitals confirmed that all admitted individuals are now in stable condition, an official said.

Officials said one fan was taken to the government-run St George’s Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and was allowed to go after primary care. Another person was taken to a private hospital in south Mumbai and discharged after treatment. Thousands of fans thronged Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team on Thursday evening.

Elaborate security was in place

Police deployed a large number of personnel and made elaborate security arrangements between Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium to avoid any untoward incident. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar appreciated his force for effectively managing the crowd during the victory parade.

“A special appreciation to all my officers & staff of @MumbaiPolice for the exceptional crowd management at Marine Drive today amid the rains,” Phansalkar wrote in his official X handle. “We made sure it remains a special moment for our Champions & the fans. Also thank you Mumbaikars, for your cooperation. We made it happen together!,” he added in the post.

Team India's victory parade in Mumbai

It should be mentioned here that South Mumbai witnessed massive traffic snarls as a sea of people converged at Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team on Thursday evening. Trains arriving at Churchgate on the Western Railway network and the sprawling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the last station on Central Railway's vast route, were crowded as people from various parts of the metropolis made their way to the southern tip right from the afternoon of the metropolis to watch the parade. Stations and roads reverberated with slogans of 'Bharat Mataki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'India India' as Tricolour-waving and blue jersey-clad crowds braved the intermittent rains to catch a glimpse of the team that had brought T20 cricket's most coveted prize home after more than a decade.

(With inputs from PTI)

