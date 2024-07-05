Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and entire team sing 'Vande Mataram' at Wankhede, video breaks Internet: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian team sings 'Vande Mataram' at Wankhede.

It was an emotional day full of unparalleled joy and euphoria as India welcomed its T20 World Cup heroes back home on Thursday. After a grand welcome in Delhi and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the champions headed to Mumbai for some more celebrations in the city.

The Indian team took a victory parade along the Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium, where a special felicitation program was held in the evening with a huge crowd in attendance.

After the ceremony, the Indian team took a lap of honour around the Wankhede Stadium with patriotic songs being played in the background. As the iconic 'Vande Mataram' tuned in, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and the entire Indian team echoed the iconic song to send goosebumps to the fans.

The players can be seen singing the chorus of the song in unison with Kohli and Hardik being at the forefront of the lap of honour. The video has spread like fire on social media with fans sharing it with immense joy.

Watch the Video and reactions here:

Indian team's schedule was well packed starting from their departure from Barbados. They arrived in Delhi at 6:10 AM on Thursday morning and were given a grand welcome at the airport and also at the ITC Maurya Hotel. The team members went to meet PM Modi at his residence around 11 AM.

The Men in Blue left for Mumbai in the afternoon after which a victory parade was organised with thousands of people flocking the Marine Drive to honour the Indian team.

"A big thank you to all the people who turned up in the stadium. What we saw on the streets tonight is something I'm never going to forget in my life," Kohli said during the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

India won the T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating South Africa in the final in Barbados on June 29. The Men in Blue made 176 and asked the Proteas to chase the highest-ever target in the history of the T20 World Cup finals. The Proteas nearly managed to pull it off before a spirited effort brought the Indians back and eventually won the game by seven runs.