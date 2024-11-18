Supriya Sule's bags inspected by EC officials in Pune, day after Sharad Pawar faces scrutiny

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Supriya Sule's bags were inspected on Monday.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule's bags were inspected by Election Commission officials at a helipad in Manjari, Hadapsar in Pune on Monday, a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar's pags were checked by the EC officials in Solapur during a poll rally.

Before that, former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's bags were also checked in Thane. The Sena UBT leader, who was campaigning for the Maharahstra Election 2024, had to undergo checking at the helipad in Boisar.

In the meantime, Sharad Pawar's wife, Pratibha, and their granddaughter, Revati Sule, were stopped outside the gates of the Baramati Hi-Tech Textile Park in the MIDC area, where they had gone for a visit and shopping.

As per the updates from the NCP (SP), both Pratibha Pawar and Revati Sule were denied entry and made to wait for nearly half an hour before being allowed inside, after a commotion broke out outside.

The developmement comes after Supriya Sule condemned the checking of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's helicopter and bags by the Election Commission of India and called it "dirty politics." Sule said Thackeray's bags were checked twice, while the bags of politicians in power are not checked like this.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sule said, "How is it possible that only opposition leaders' bags are checked? Uddhav Thackeray's bags were checked twice. No checking of the leaders in power is done. Such dirty politics is being done in Maharashtra."

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's helicopter and bags were checked in Latur before his Ausa Rally in support of the MVA candidate, earlier today.

After the incident Thackeray expressed anger, asking whether ECI officials checked the bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar.

However, sources in the Election Commission clarified that enforcement agencies are strictly following Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for a level playing field.

Helicopters of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda were also checked during the election.