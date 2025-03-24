Stamp duty payments to go online as Maharashtra introduces new system | Check fees, benefits Under the new system, the processing fees will remain fixed at Rs 500 with no additional charges. Notably, the option to purchase traditional physical stamp papers will remain open, and there is no obligation to switch to the digital method.

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a new system that will allow residents of the state to pay stamp duty and obtain e-stamp certificates online from the comfort of their homes. The decision was taken in an attempt to streamline stamp duty and registration processes.

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule presented the Maharashtra Stamp (Amendment) Bill, which will allow this digital transformation, in the legislative council and was approved.

Explaining the transformation, he said that since 2004, citizens have had to visit licensed vendors to purchase physical stamp papers, and franking services were only available at specific centres.

He also mentioned that even after paying e-challans during registration, people had to furnish printed receipts at government offices.

How much do you have to pay for the online transaction?

Under the new system, the processing fees will remain fixed at Rs 500 with no additional charges. Notably, the option to purchase traditional physical stamp papers will remain open, and there is no obligation to switch to the digital method.

Here are the benefits of the reform:

The Revenue Minister described the reform as a historic shift in Maharashtra's approach to stamp duty administration, reflecting the government's commitment to transparency, public convenience, and digital governance.

People earlier had to furnish receipts at government offices even after paying e-challans during registration, these steps will be replaced with the seamless, fully digital payment system. Residents will now be able to pay stamp duty online anytime and anywhere, and e-stamp certificates will be issued immediately