Mumbai: Six tonnes of silver bricks seized ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections | Watch

In a massive seizure, Mumbai Police on Sunday confiscated six tonnes of silver bricks from a van in the Vikhroli area. According to the preliminary information, these silver bricks were kept in a warehouse in Mulund. Given the gravity of the matter, the income tax and other departments have initiated an investigation.

The latest seizure marks the latest incident in the string of various other confiscations ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Notably, since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the police in Nashik have taken action against 17,000 people. Liquor and gold worth Rs 49 crore including cash have been seized.

Nashik Zone Inspector General of Police (Special) Dattatreya Karale said that since the election code of conduct came into force on October 15, precautionary action was taken against 17,000 people under various laws including Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Huge cache of weapons recovered

The officer said that the police also seized 52 firearms and 183 other weapons during the operation. He said that the total value of the seizure was Rs 49 crore. He said that 84 contingents of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed for the assembly elections to be held in Maharashtra on November 20.

Karale said, 'At least 38 check posts have been set up near the borders of the two states. We are in touch with top officials and with their help, eight to 10 criminals have been caught during searches or joint operations.'

