Maharashtra Nama: Kharge launches joint manifesto of Maha Vikas Aghadi, highlights 5 guarantees | VIDEO

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today (November 10) launched a joint manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal and other leaders of the MVA alliance were present at the occasion.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We have five pillars for the progress and development of Maharashtra based on farming and rural development, Industry and employment, Urban development, environment, and public welfare."

"People of Maharashtra are suffering from rising inflation, unemployment, crime against women and plight of farmers. Our vision for the development of the state is based on agriculture and rural development, employment, urban development, environment and public welfare. We are releasing our manifesto for development and prosperity of the state. Our five guarantees will help in the upliftment of families and every family will get relief of around Rs 3.5 lakh in a year," said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

MVA to restore pride of Maharashtra

"Double engine government has derailed and MVA will restore pride and dignity of Maharashtra," said Kharge during the manifesto launching event in Mumbai on Sunday.

Kharge targets PM Modi, BJP for linking 'red book' of Constitution with 'urban Naxalism'

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for equating a "red book" of the Constitution with "urban Naxalism" and said the PM gave a similar copy in 2017 to then President Ram Nath Kovind.

During the launch of the joint manifesto of the MVA for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "He (PM Narendra Modi) said this red book is an urban Naxalite book and piece of Marxist literature. He gifted the same book to the then President Ram Nath Kovind in 2017. He even said this book contains blank pages."

Kharge attacks PM Modi on his 'Ek hain toh safe hain' remark

Kharge added, "What does he mean by this? 'Aap kisko kaatangey?'. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives to keep the country united. This is CM Yogi Adityanath's slogan. PM Modi says 'ek hain toh safe hain'. I don't know which slogan will work. You are among the people who killed the one who got us independence."