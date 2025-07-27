Shocking gang rape inside moving car in Maharashtra's Lonavala, one accused arrested As per the FIR filed by Lonavala City Police, three men, aged between 25 and 35, forcibly abducted the woman while she was walking alone. They then drove her to several secluded spots, where they repeatedly took turns sexually assaulting her, stopping the car at various locations during the ordeal.

Mumbai:

A deeply disturbing case of gang rape has emerged from Lonavala, Maharashtra, where a 23-year-old local woman was abducted and sexually assaulted by three men in a moving car. The crime took place in the Tungauli area when the woman was walking alone.

Abducted and assaulted repeatedly

According to the FIR registered by Lonavala City Police, the three men, aged between 25 and 35, forcibly pulled the woman into a car while she was on foot. They then drove to isolated locations and took turns raping her, stopping the car at multiple points along the way.

Victim abandoned on a desolate road

After the repeated assaults, the accused abandoned the woman on a deserted stretch of road and fled the scene. The traumatised victim managed to reach safety and report the crime to the authorities.

Swift police action: One arrested, two on the run

Acting swiftly, Lonavala City Police registered a case and launched a high-priority investigation. Within 12 hours, one of the accused was arrested. Police teams are actively searching for the remaining two suspects, who are currently on the run.

Police statement

Inspector Rajesh Ramaghare of Lonavala City Police confirmed that a case has been registered and assured that every effort is being made to locate and apprehend the other two culprits.

The incident has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over women's safety in the region. Police have stepped up patrolling in vulnerable areas and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information related to the suspects.