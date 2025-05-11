Shirdi Saibaba Temple not to allow bouquets, prasad and garlands a week after receiving bomb threat The Sai Baba temple at Shirdi in Maharashtra earlier received a bomb threat through an email, but it turned out to be a hoax. The security at the famous temple in Ahilyanagar district that draws millions of devotees every year was nonetheless stepped up.

Shirdi:

The Saibaba Temple trust at Shirdi in Maharashtra has decided not to allow garland, bouquets and shawls to brought inside the temple complex. The famous temple which draws millions of devotees every year had received a threatening email last week on May 2 (Friday). Goraksh Gadilkar, a member of the Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, said devotees will be searched before entering the temple.

"The Sansthan received a threat email on May 2. In view of the current India-Pakistan tensions, conflicts and the security alert across the country, flowers, garlands, prasad and shawls will not be allowed inside," he told media.

The Ahilyanagar district police have also made some suggestions to enhance the security of the temple. On Friday (May 9), the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai said it will not allow garlands, prasad and coconuts inside from May 11 (Sunday).

Saibaba Sansthan Trust has appealed to all devotees to cooperate in the interest of everyone's safety.

Therefore, for security reasons, from May 11, 2025, until further notice, there will be a strict ban on bringing garlands, flowers, bouquets, prasad, shawls, etc., into the Shri Sai Baba Temple.

Shirdi Sai Baba Temple received bomb threat

The Sai Baba temple at Shirdi in Maharashtra earlier received a bomb threat through an email, but it turned out to be a hoax. The security at the famous temple in Ahilyanagar district that draws millions of devotees every year was nonetheless stepped up.

The temple trust received an email on Friday, where the sender said he was going to blow up the temple using a bomb, after which the police were alerted. "Sansthan (trust) has its own security staff. After receiving the email, our staff along with police teams conducted a search but nothing suspicious was found," said Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan CEO Goraksha Gadilkar.