Sharad Pawar slams Shinde govt over Baba Siddique's murder: 'Accept responsibility and step down'

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddiqui, saying the deteriorating law and order situation was worrying. It was also alarming that the situation was being handled so lightly, Pawar said as he targeted state Home Minister Fadnavis.

"The state's collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The shooting of former state minister Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and the rulers are going to push the cart of the state so mildly, it can be an alarm bell for the common people. There is a need not only to investigate this, but also to accept the responsibility and step down from the position of the rulers. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddiqui. Condolences to his family," Pawar said in a post on X.

Earlier, NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday. The shocking incident prompted the Opposition to question the law and order situation in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held next month.

Siddique (66), a former Congressman, was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to the injuries. He was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East.

Baba Siddique had represented Bandra (West) seat three times in the assembly. A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Siddique was also known be close to several Bollywood stars.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said earlier that Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar had told him that two alleged shooters have been taken into custody.

One of them is from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana, while a third accused fled from the spot, the CM told TV channels.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, arrived at Lilavati Hospital some time after the incident.

Siddiqui had joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP only this year.

