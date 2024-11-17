Sharad Pawar's bags checked by EC officials in Maharashtra ahead of assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar(SP) chief Sharad Pawar's bags were checked by the poll personnel at Baramati helipad in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday morning, according to his associate. Pawar was on way to attend a poll rally in Solapur, he said. The model of code of conduct is enforced in the state for the assembly elections scheduled on November 20.

"While Pawar saheb was on his way to Karmala poll rally in Solapur, his bags were checked at the Baramati helipad. After the due checking, he boarded the chopper and proceeded for the rally," the associate said.

This scrutiny follows a similar incident on Saturday when the EC also inspected Sharad Pawar's helicopter in Raigad. The bag and helicopter checks have sparked discussions on the strictness of election monitoring in the state as the Election Commission intensifies its efforts to ensure a level playing field for all candidates ahead of the November 20 elections.

The checks on prominent political leaders were not limited to Pawar. On Saturday, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter was also inspected by EC officials in Amravati, Maharashtra. Similarly, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut faced a bag check in Nashik. These checks are part of a broader effort to curb the use of illegal money and influence in the electoral process.

Earlier, on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s bag was also checked in Hingoli ahead of his election rally. Reacting to the inspection, Shah expressed his support for the Election Commission's actions, stating, "The Election Commission has been checking the bags of the leaders campaigning for the assembly elections. BJP believes in fair elections and a healthy election system and follows all the rules made by the Honourable Election Commission."

The Election Commission has explained that these checks, including those of bags and helicopters, are conducted to ensure a level playing field during the election process. The officials clarified that such inspections are routine and part of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to monitor the conduct of political leaders and prevent the misuse of resources.

The issue of helicopter checks became a point of contention earlier in the month, particularly after the bags of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray were inspected on November 11. Thackeray had a heated exchange with the EC officials at the time, and his bag was checked again in Latur shortly thereafter. Over the past week, similar inspections have been carried out on other prominent leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The ongoing checks are seen as a part of the EC’s broader strategy to ensure the integrity of the election process in Maharashtra. While the measures have sparked political debate, the Election Commission remains firm in its commitment to fair and transparent elections.