Pune: Sharad Pawar's NCP leader's son, allegedly drunk, crashes SUV in tempo truck | Video

Pune: A speeding SUV collided with a tempo truck in Pune on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the car hit a tempo that was carrying chickens. A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced showing the speeding SUV hitting the tempo truck head-on on Pune's Manjari Mundhwa Road.

The car was being driven by one Saurabh Gaikwad, who is the son of Bandu Gaikwad.

Bandu Gaikwad is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharadchandra Pawar and a former corporater.

Reports say that Saurabh Gaikwad was drunk at the time when the accident took place.

Saurabh Gaikwad, the driver and cleaner of the tempo carrying chickens were injured in the incident. The accident happened on Tuesday morning at Z Corner on Mundwa Road in Pune.

According to the information received, Saurabh Gaikwad was leaving for his home in Mundwa at 5 am in his TATA Harrier car. He was reportedly drunk at that time when his car hit the tempo.

A case has been registered in this matter and further probe is underway.

