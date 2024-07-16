Worli hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The damaged BMW

Worli (Mumbai) hit-and-run case: Main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days — till July 30. Mihir Shah was on Tuesday produced before the Shivadi Court after his police custody ended on July 16. Mihir Shah (24) was allegedly behind the wheel when his BMW car rammed into a scooter in Mumbai's Worli area, killing a woman, who was riding pillion, and leaving her husband injured. Mihir's father and Sena leader Rajesh Shah, accused of helping him escape after the accident, is currently out on bail.

Police sought extension of his custody saying the accused has not given information about the persons who harboured him while he was on the run. He has still not given information about the missing number plate, the police, represented by public prosecutors Ravindra Patil and Bharti Bhosle, submitted in the court.

The deceased woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, was going with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road in Worli when the luxury car's driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler at around 5.30 am. According to the police, the woman was dragged for 1.5 km before Mihir Shah stopped the car. The accused persons have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Mihir, the son of the ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had fled after the fatal crash. According to the police, Rajesh Shah took an active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle. Rajesh Shah, also an accused in the case, has been granted bail. Their driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting in the car and allegedly swapped driver's seat with Mihir, is also in judicial custody.