Seven people injured as building collapses due to cylinder blast in Mumbai, rescue ops underway

At least seven people injured and few others were suspected to be trapped under debris after a portion of a Chawl structure collapsed in Bharat Nagar area in Mumbai. Giving details, Mumbai Police said a search and rescue operation is underway. As per a report by ANI, so far, 12 people rescued from under the debris have been admitted to the nearest hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The incident was reported at 7:50 am and according to the initial investigation, a cylinder blast took place in the building, after which some parts of the building suddenly collapsed. Mumbai Police said the relief and rescue work is being carried out by the Fire Department, Mumbai Police and BMC at the spot.

Forensic team arrived at the spot in Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East where portion of a building collapsed.