Sanjay Nirupam's cryptic tweet on Saif Ali Khan's fitness as he discharged from hospital: 'Kamaal hai'

Sanjay Nirupam, the Shiv Sena leader, on Tuesday questioned the fitness of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was discharged the Mumbai hospital five days after an intruder stabbed him inside his apartment with a knife in the neck and spine.

"The doctors said that the knife had penetrated 2.5 inches inside Saif Ali Khan's back. Probably, it was trapped inside. The operation continued for 6 hours. All this happened on 16th January. Today is 21st January. So fit as soon as you got out of the hospital? In just 5 days? Wonderful! #SaifAliKhan," Nirupam posted on X in Hindi.

Saif Ali Khan back home from hospital

Khan returned home, a little wan but smiling broadly as he left a Mumbai hospital five days after an intruder stabbed him. The 54-year-old actor underwent a neurosurgery to treat a spinal injury and a plastic surgery to repair wounds on his neck and hands at Lilavati Hospital after he was stabbed by an intruder in the early hours of Thursday last week in his 12th floor flat in 'Satguru Sharan' building in upscale in Bandra.

Khan got into a waiting black vehicle, accompanied by security personnel. His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, was also seen at the hospital shortly before he was discharged.

The Mumbai police have arrested the intruder who allegedly stabbed the Bollywood actor. The accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), a Bangladeshi national, is at present in police custody.

The 30-year-old accused, arrested from adjoining Thane city on Sunday, has told the police he stabbed the actor in his back multiple times to free himself from his tight grip, an official said.

After the attack, the intruder escaped from Khan's flat, and hid in the garden of the building for around two hours, the official said.

