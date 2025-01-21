Ronit Roy's agency to take care of Saif Ali Khan's security? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : X Ronit Roy's security firm has been approached to take care of Saif Ali Khan's security

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. Saif was attacked with a knife on the night of January 16, after which he was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. After suffering injuries to his neck and spine, Saif took an auto rickshaw to the hospital and got treatment. After 6 days of being in Lilavati, the actor reached back his Mumbai residence Satguru Sharan apartment today. On the other hand, the actor approached Ronit Roy's security agency for his safety on Tuesday.

Security responsibility handed over to Ronit Roy's agency?

According to media reports, after this incident, Saif has decided to change his security team. Now the responsibility of his security has been handed over to actor Ronit Roy's security agency. This agency also provides security services to big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

Key points from Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case

The intention of theft: Accused Shariful told the police that he entered the building with the intention of theft. He used a pipe to reach the 12th floor from the 8th floor of the building.

Backdoor entry: Only the backdoor of Saif Ali Khan's flat was open in the entire building, due to which the accused made a way to enter through the bathroom window.

Not aware that it was the house of a Bollywood star: Shariful said that he did not know that he had entered Saif Ali Khan's house. He came to know the truth from the news after the incident.

Saif walked his way home

After being discharged from the hospital, Saif Ali Khan took about 15 minutes to reach home. Saif, who was seen in a white shirt, blue jeans and black glasses, greeted his fans with a smile on the way. After reaching home, he got out of the car himself and entered his house. Tight security arrangements have been made outside his house, in which barricades have also been installed.

