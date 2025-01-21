Saif Ali Khan's first video after attack is out, actor dons white shirt and denim post discharge | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Saif Ali Khan's first video after attack is out now

Saif Ali Khan's first look after being discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital has surfaced, which is becoming increasingly viral on social media. A heavy police force is deployed outside his house, Satguru Sharan apartment. It was earlier speculated that Saif would go to his other Mumbai residence after being discharged but the actor has gone to the same house where he was attacked on January 16. It was earlier reported that his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children Taimoor and Jeh are currently living in Fortune Heights situated near their current house. This is the same flat where Saif and Kareena lived before moving to the new Bandra house.

Saif Ali Khan's video

Saif Ali Khan's first video has now surfaced, where he can be seen walking about out of Lilavati Hospital. The actor was spotted in casuals. He opted for a white shirt and light blue denim. He was also seen wearing sunglasses at the occasion. It is significant to note that Saif was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on January 16 at 3:00 am. After 6 days, the actor has now been discharged.

Mumbai Police's several teams have been working on this case and after days of chasing, the attacker was nabbed by Mumbai Police in Thane, a suburb of Mumbai overnight on January 18-19. Saif Ali Khan's attacker Shariful Islam Shehzad came to India from Bangladesh via Meghalaya. After staying in West Bengal for a while he moved to Mumbai. Shariful attacked Saif Ali Khan on the night of January 16, multiple times with a knife. He was later presented in court and was sent into police custody for five days.

On the other hand, Saif was admitted to the hospital, where he underwent two critical operations, one for neurosurgery to address the spinal injury and another for plastic surgery to treat the stab wounds. He was later shifted to the ICU and after two days in the intensive care unit, he was shifted to normal award.

