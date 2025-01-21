Saif Ali Khan's attacker entered India through Meghalaya, worked in West Bengal for some time

Follow us on Image Source : X Saif Ali Khan's attacker entered India through Meghalaya

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. The actor was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on January 16 at 3:00 am. After 6 days, the actor has now been discharged. For the unversed, Saif was attacked by an intruder on January 16 at 2:00 am. He was stabbed multiple times on the night and was later taken to hospital in an auto by his song Taimoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Mumbai Police's several teams have been working on this case and after days of chasing, the attacker was nabbed by Mumbai Police in Thane, a suburb of Mumbai overnight on January 18-19. Now more details about the attacker have been uncovered.

More deets about Saif Ali Khan's attacker

Saif Ali Khan's attacker Shariful Islam Shehzad came to India from Bangladesh via Meghalaya and then reached West Bengal. He stayed in WB for some time. The mobile number recovered from the accused is registered in the name of a person from West Bengal. Through this number and documents, the accused had opened a bank account in a bank in West Bengal as well. After working in many places of WB, he later came to Mumbai.

The SIM card and bank account were opened with the help of infiltrating agents. He used to make payments through GPAY. The number is registered in the name of Kuhkomeni Jahangir Sheikh, Address - Barandulia, Chapra, Nadia, West Bengal 741124. Mumbai Police will soon go to Bengal and Meghalaya to investigate the matter further.

Saif Ali Khan's health update

The actor had sustained multiple stab wounds, including a serious injury to his thoracic spine, which required immediate surgery. The severity of the injuries prompted two critical operations, one for neurosurgery to address the spinal injury and another for plastic surgery to treat the stab wounds. He was later shifted to ICU and after two days in intensive care unit, he was shifted to normal award.

