  5. Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati hospital after surviving knife attack at his Bandra residence

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgeries for injuries sustained during a violent robbery attempt at his Bandra residence, with the intruder arrested by Mumbai Police.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25 New Delhi Published : Jan 21, 2025 14:37 IST, Updated : Jan 21, 2025 14:44 IST
Saif Ali Khan
Image Source : PTI Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during a violent attack at his Bandra home on January 16. The actor was reportedly attacked by an intruder during an attempted robbery at his residence.

Saif sustained multiple stab wounds, including a serious injury to his thoracic spine, which required immediate surgery. The severity of the injuries prompted two critical operations—one for neurosurgery to address the spinal injury and another for plastic surgery to treat the stab wounds.

On the night of January 16, an intruder entered Saif's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra with the intention of theft. During the confrontation, Saif was stabbed nearly six times. Despite the severity of the attack, he managed to escape and was rushed to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw around 2:30 AM. His quick response and prompt medical attention were vital in preventing further complications.

Upon his arrival at Lilavati Hospital, Saif underwent two major surgeries. Although his condition was initially critical, doctors confirmed that Saif showed significant improvement after the surgeries. Medical professionals expressed relief as his condition stabilized and he began responding well to treatment.

The Mumbai Police have made significant headway in their investigation. On Tuesday, officers visited Saif's residence to recreate the crime scene. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested in neighboring Thane on Sunday. He has been remanded in police custody for five days.

According to the police, Shehzad entered the building with the intent to steal and confronted Saif’s maid. When Saif intervened, a physical altercation ensued, leading to his injuries. The intruder fled the scene, but was later apprehended by authorities. Fans and family are relieved to see Saif on the road to recovery after this harrowing ordeal.

