Sambhajinagar: Man collapses while working out in gym, dies | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Snapshot from the viral video in which a man is seen falling on the floor of the gym

A heartwrenching video surfaced on social media in which a man is seen falling during exercise with a group of people at a gym in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in central Maharashtra. The deceased was identified as 54-year-old businessman, Kawaljit Singh Bagga.

He collapsed while working out in a gym and later died on Saturday morning. Bagga was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, sources close to his family said. They did not elaborate on the cause of the death.

Bagga was a fitness enthusiast and a regular gym goer, said the sources, adding as part of his daily routine, he went to the fitness centre, where he collapsed while working out.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: INS Brahmaputra, Navy warship, severely damaged in fire, sailor missing