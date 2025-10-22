Samajwadi Party will contest BMC elections all alone, no alliance with Congress or any party: Abu Azmi BMC elections: Abu Azmi said what the Congress did in Bihar was wrong and the people of the country and Bihar will not forgive the Congress.

Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra unit chief Abu Azmi on Wednesday said that the party will contest the BMC elections all alone in areas of Mumbai and Maharashtra. He added that there will be no alliance with Congress or any other party.

“What the Congress did in Bihar was wrong. The people of the country and Bihar will not forgive the Congress. We will not contest elections with Uddhav Thackeray, who, while being the Chief Minister, said in the assembly that he was proud of demolishing the Babri Masjid. We will not form an alliance with Raj Thackeray, who kills Biharis,” he said.

Abu Azmi on Shaniwar Wada controversy

Abu Azmi said Shaniwar Wada is not a religious place and some women offered prayer during Namaz. He added that filing an FIR in this case is wrong and the government also banned namaz at Bibi Ka Maqbara, a replica of the Taj Mahal in Sambhajinagar, which is wrong. “The BJP wins elections by playing Hindu-Muslim, India-Pakistan issues as they have no other issues,” he said.

Abu Azmi on CM Yogi’s halal certificate remarks

Abu Azmi said CM Yogi Adityanath is a priest of hatred and terrorism is born from the womb of oppression and hatred. “You played cricket with Pakistan, and now that money will be used for terrorism,” he added.

Talking about CM Yogi's statement on Akhilesh Yadav, Abu Azmi said Akhilesh is a leader of the people, that's why the people elected him. “Now it is not the time when people vote for you because of your family. Whatever he has achieved, he has done it on his own strength,” he said.

