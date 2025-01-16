Saif Ali Khan attacked: Opposition questions Maharashtra govt on law and order | Know who said what

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan attacked: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai in a critical condition on Thursday night. He was attacked with a knife at his Bandra residence, where an unknown person entered with the intention of theft. According to the information received, his condition is now stable and he is out of danger.

The incident has sparked a political controversy, with opposition leaders in Maharashtra criticising the state government and raising concerns about law and order. Here's a look at their reactions.

Opposition leaders react: Know who said what

The UBT MP questioned Maharashtra's Home Minister on the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Raut further claimed that such incidents are happening on a "daily basis" in slum areas but this incident came to light because a celebrity was attacked. Raut said, "Saif Ali Khan is an artist; he has also been awarded Padma Shri. He was attacked with a knife. Some people say the attacker was a thief, some say something else, but what is the law and order situation in this state? ... Where is our Home Minister?"

"If we speak, comments are made on us that you have no work. If you have work, you are busy as Home Minister, then what is happening in Mumbai and Maharashtra? ... In Mumbai, an artist like Saif Ali Khan is attacked in his most secure house ... How is the common public safe? Such incidents are happening every day in slums.... Saif Ali Khan is a celebrity, that is why you have come to know about this news," he added.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule expressed concern over the attack on actor. Lok Sabha MP said the actor is hospitalised and is safe. She termed the incident as 'worrisome'.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock after the Bollywood actor sustained injuries following a scuffle with an intruder who entered his residence. Kejriwal wished for a speedy recovery and strength to the family of actor Saif Ali Khan in this difficult time. In an X post, he said, "Shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength to his family during this difficult time

If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is?: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi targeted the Mumbai Police and Home Minister of Maharashtra. Referring to the incident, Chaturvedi said that a series of such incidents show that there is a "deliberate attempt" to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names.

Congress MP from Mumbai North Central, Varsha Gaikwad also reacted to the incident and targeted the Maharashtra government. In a post on X, Gaikwad said that the incident happened in Bandra which is considered a safe neighbourhood. "Extremely shocked at this brazen attack. What is going on in Mumbai? That this happens in Bandra in what is known as a safe neighbourhood, is what is most concerning. What security can the common man then expect?" the Congress MP said.

She also demanded answers from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident. "Day in and day out we hear of gun violence, robberies, stabbing incidents in Mumbai and MMR and the government has no answers. We need answers Dev_Fadnavis," she said.

Saif Ali Khan received multiple injuries

Saif Ali Khan received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

While Khan, 54, was taken to the Lilavati Hospital and required a medical procedure following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his house in Bandra area, the intruder fled from the spot. Lilavati Hospital's COO Dr Niraj Uttamani in a statement said Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and brought to the medical facility at 3.30 am. "Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," Dr Uttamani said.

"The surgery is still going on. He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery," Dr Uttamani told PTI.

The wrist wound is also deep. It's on the left hand and requires a plastic surgeon to repair it, he added.

Saif Ali Khan is known for his performances in films like "Omkara", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". He will be seen next in "Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter", a heist drama.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times, two of which were deep, one near his spine: Lilavati Hospital

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's maid also injured in intruder attack, hospitalised at Lilavati