Saif Ali Khan's maid also injured in intruder attack, hospitalised at Lilavati

Image Source : X Saif Ali Khan's maid has been hospitalised at Lilavati

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife by an intruder on Thursday night. The actor, who is undergoing surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital has sustained six major injuries. Now in the latest development, a new fact has come to light. Not only Saif but his maid was also injured during the scuffle that took place at 2:00 am on January 16. According to India TV sources, the maid has also been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital.

