Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
  4. Saif Ali Khan's maid also injured in intruder attack, hospitalised at Lilavati

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife on Thursday night at his Mumbai residence. The actor has suffered serious injuries. Along with the Saif, his maid was also attacked on January 16.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Written By : Sakshi Verma
New Delhi
Published : Jan 16, 2025 11:17 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 11:17 IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image Source : X Saif Ali Khan's maid has been hospitalised at Lilavati

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife by an intruder on Thursday night. The actor, who is undergoing surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital has sustained six major injuries. Now in the latest development, a new fact has come to light. Not only Saif but his maid was also injured during the scuffle that took place at 2:00 am on January 16. According to India TV sources, the maid has also been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital. 

 

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times, two of which were deep and one near his spine: Lilavati Hospital

