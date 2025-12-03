Raj Thackeray visits ailing Sanjay Raut at his Mumbai residence, inquires about health Raj Thackeray's visit to Sanjay Raut transcends their political rivalries, revealing intricate alliances and tensions shaping Maharashtra's regional landscape. The gesture signals personal goodwill and potential reconciliation efforts amid shared concerns for Marathi identity.​

Mumbai:

Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, paid a visit on Wednesday (December 3) to the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in Bhandup to inquire about his health. The meeting reflects a significant moment as both leaders engage despite belonging to different factions aligned with regional politics.

Concern for Sanjay Raut’s health

Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), has been unwell and out of public view for nearly a month. He announced serious health problems in October and has since been undergoing treatment. Raj Thackeray's visit at his residence showed genuine concern, as the MNS chief met Raut and his family members to check on his condition.

Raj Thackeray’s message to party workers

Separately, Raj Thackeray addressed party workers at the inauguration of the MNS Konkan Mahotsav, urging vigilance in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. He warned that if Marathi voters do not remain alert, these civic polls could be the last opportunity for the Marathi 'manoos' (local Marathi community) to assert themselves politically.

“Do not let your guard down, otherwise the loss is imminent. The upcoming BMC elections will be the last for the Marathi 'manoos' if you don’t remain vigilant. And the consequences would be uncontrollable﻿,” he warned.

Political implications

Raj Thackeray’s visit to Sanjay Raut, despite their political differences, highlights the complex dynamics within Maharashtra’s regional politics. It also shows a gesture of mutual respect and concern amid ongoing political challenges.

Earlier, Thackeray had raised concerns about discrepancies in voter lists, joining a united opposition march demanding fair electoral rolls ahead of the municipal elections.