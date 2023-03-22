'Want to tell CM Eknath Shinde': MNS chief Raj Thackeray's advice for Maharashtra Chief Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has advised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to focus on farmers' issue, employment and other important tasks rather than doing rallies where Uddhav Thackeray is already doing.

"I want to tell CM Eknath Shinde, you got the seat, now you must work for Maharashtra. Don't do rallies where Uddhav Thackeray does rallies. There are many important issues in the state - farmers' issues, employment issues and more. Why are you just talking about rallies?" Raj Thackeray said in Mumbai.

"CM Eknath Shinde, you must take action on loudspeakers. You must make a decision. I will meet you again on this. You must take action on this issue at the earliest," Raj Thackeray urged the Chief Minister.

CM sir, today you have Shiv Sena... we switched off the loudspeaker and showed it... remove the cases filed against my 17,000 MNS workers, Raj Thackeray asked.

In the last few days, loudspeakers have started ringing again in the mosques... I have not given up on this issue. We will meet soon on this issue, he said.

I am not a fanatic Hindu... I want Muslims too... I want people like Javed Akhtar... till date no one has shown the courage to go to Pakistan and question them, Raj Thackeray added.

Whatever has been going on for the last two and a half years... If Bal Thackeray was there, all this wouldn't have happened, he mentioned.

Further speaking about 2019 Maharashtra assembly election results, Raj Thackeray said that when PM Modi said from the stage that next CM would be Devendra Fadnavis, then why did Uddhav object... after 2019 poll results, you (Uddhav) started playing. The BJP formed the government with Ajit Pawar, what was happening.

On Maharashtra's development, Raj Thackeray said that new industries are not coming up in the state... unemployment has increased... the public is looking towards the government and the government is keeping an eye on the court.

Raj Thackeray also urged people belonging to the Hindu community to celebrate Rama Navami loudly.

On June 6, Shivaji Maharaj's coronation is completing 350 years, I will also go to Raigad, you also come, Raj Thackeray said.

Raj Thackeray also talked about a letter in which the local people complained about the construction of an illegal mosque.

