'Freedom of expression not license for deception': CM Himanta Sarma after Assam adopts resolution against BBC

Let it be made clear in no uncertain terms that in New India there will be a democratic but proportionate response against those who profit by tarnishing Bharat’s image. Freedom of expression is not a license for deception, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2023 21:15 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that the state assembly has adopted a resolution against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) saying that in New India there will be a democratic but proportionate response against those who profit by tarnishing Bharat’s image.

"Let it be made clear in no uncertain terms that in New India there will be a democratic but proportionate response against those who profit by tarnishing Bharat’s image. Freedom of expression is not a license for deception," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

