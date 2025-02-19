GBS outbreak: Pune reports two more deaths from suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome, count rises to 11 GBS outbreak: Pune is witnessing a surge in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases. Health authorities have intensified surveillance, testing, and awareness campaigns to curb the outbreak.

GBS outbreak: The death count from the recent Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak has risen to 11 after two more patients died in Pune hospitals during treatment, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased include a 27-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man.

A woman diagnosed with GBS passed away at a city hospital on Tuesday, while a man from Daund in Pune district succumbed to suspected GBS at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital on Monday.

The woman, a resident of Nandedgaon—the epicenter of the GBS outbreak—had initially experienced loose motions on January 15 but recovered without requiring medication.

"On January 22, she developed weakness in the lower limbs and was admitted to the hospital where she was given treatment for GBS. On January 25, she was shifted to another hospital where she was put on life support. She died during treatment on February 18," officials added.

The man was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on January 10 for suspected GBS. He died on Monday due to acute respiratory failure.

No fresh case was reported today

Meanwhile, the total number of GBS cases remained unchanged at 211 on Wednesday as no fresh case was reported, officials added. Pune is witnessing a surge in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), with 183 confirmed diagnoses and 28 suspected cases reported. The outbreak has raised concerns among health officials, prompting swift response measures.

Of the total 211 cases, 42 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 94 from newly-added villages in the PMC area, 32 from neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 33 from Pune's rural parts and 10 from other districts. "A total of 139 patients have been discharged so far, while 39 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 18 others on ventilators," a release from state health department said.

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs and loose motion. Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, as per doctors.

Severe cases of GBS can result in near-total paralysis. The rare nerve disorder is more common in adults and males, though people of all ages can be affected.

(With PTI inputs)

