1993 Mumbai blasts convict Abu Salem cites 25-year sentence completion, moves Bombay HC for early release 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Abu Salem has moved the Bombay High Court, claiming he has completed his 25-year sentence as per the India-Portugal extradition treaty. The court is set to hear the plea on March 10.

Gangster Abu Salem, who was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, has moved the Bombay High Court for early release on the grounds that he has served his 25-year sentence as per the conditions of his extradition from Portugal. Salem, 63, had submitted the petition on February 3, stating that his jail time must be calculated to include time spent as an undertrial, detention in Portugal prior to extradition, and remissions accrued. He argued that according to the extradition treaty between India and Portugal and a Supreme Court judgment, he should be released after serving 25 years in prison.

Court hearing scheduled for March 10

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak will hear the matter on March 10. The development follows the denial of his early release by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) court in December.

Abu Salem's role in 1993 Mumbai blasts

Salem was found guilty of sending a consignment of weapons and ammunition to different places in Mumbai, including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's house, on January 16, 1993. Close to two months later, on March 12, 1993, there were a total of 12 bomb explosions targeting strategic points, such as the Bombay Stock Exchange, Zaveri Bazaar, the Air India building, and high-end hotels like Sea Rock and Juhu Centaur. The bombings killed 257 individuals and injured 713 others seriously.

Arrest and extradition from Portugal

Following the blasts, Salem escaped India on a forged passport. He was arrested in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 18, 2002, after India requested his extradition. After a long legal struggle, he was extradited on November 24, 2005, and later convicted.

On September 7, 2017, Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mumbai court. But after an appeal, the Supreme Court reduced his sentence to 25 years, reportedly considering his undertrial period and remissions earned.

Legal arguments for early release

In October 2024, Salem went to the TADA court stating that he had already served 25 years in custody. After his plea was turned down, he petitioned the Bombay High Court through lawyer Farhana Shah.

In his petition, Salem alleged that his continued detention was unlawful, in contravention of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which provides for the right to life and personal liberty. He further contended that India had assured Portugal that he would not be imprisoned for over 25 years.

Quoting his cumulative jail term of 23 years, 7 months, and 28 days, including remissions for 2 years and 11 months earned, Salem complained that prison officials did not give a release date, violating legal procedures.

The Bombay High Court hearing on March 10 will decide whether Salem's request for pre-mature release will be granted or not.

