GBS outbreak in Pune: 183 cases diagnosed, 9 deaths reported Pune is witnessing a surge in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases, with 183 diagnosed and 9 deaths reported. Health authorities have intensified surveillance, testing, and awareness campaigns to curb the outbreak.

Pune is witnessing a surge in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), with 183 confirmed diagnoses and 28 suspected cases reported. The outbreak has raised concerns among health officials, prompting swift response measures.

According to health authorities, a total of nine deaths have occurred, of which four were confirmed as GBS-related, while five remain suspected. The affected patients are distributed across various regions:

42 patients from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)

94 from newly added villages in PMC area

32 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)

33 from Pune rural areas

10 from other districts

Among these cases, 139 patients have been discharged, while 39 remain in intensive care units (ICU) and 18 are on ventilators. A new suspected case was also reported today.

Understanding GBS

GBS is an autoimmune disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. Common symptoms include sudden weakness in the hands or legs, trouble walking, and persistent diarrhea.

Patients range from 0 to 89 years of age, with the highest number of cases reported among the 20-29 age group (44 cases), followed by 50-59 (30 cases) and 40-49 (29 cases).

Response Measures

The state health department has taken proactive steps to curb the spread and investigate potential causes:

A state-level rapid response team was deployed to affected areas.

Surveillance activities have been intensified across Pune and surrounding regions.

6,977 water samples have been sent for chemical and biological testing, with 85 water sources found contaminated.

Health awareness initiatives have been launched to educate the public about GBS symptoms and prevention.

Private medical practitioners have been urged to report any suspected GBS cases.

House-to-house surveys have covered 86,950 households in Pune and PCMC areas.

82 serum samples have been sent to NIMHANS Bengaluru for Antiganglioside Antibodies testing.

Guidance for citizens

Authorities advise citizens to:

Consume only boiled water and maintain proper hygiene.

Avoid stale or partially cooked food, particularly poultry and meat.

Seek immediate medical attention if experiencing symptoms.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have set up helplines for citizens seeking information and assistance:

PMC: 020-25501269, 25506800

020-25501269, 25506800 PCMC: 7758933017

Authorities assure that the health department is fully equipped to handle the situation, urging citizens to stay informed and take necessary precautions.