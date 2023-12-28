Prakash Ambedkar demands 12 seats in Maharashtra from Uddhav, Kharge and Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President and grandson of Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar with others during ‘Samvidhan Samman Rally’ in Mumbai (File photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two-time MP Prakash Ambedkar and the chief of the political party Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) has written a letter to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Uddhav Thackeray to deliberate and decide on VBA's proposed formula on seat sharing for next year's Lok Sabha elections saying defeating PM Modi should be the only priority for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Prakash Ambedkar has demanded 12 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the MVA.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Prakash Ambedkar said, "I wrote a letter today to Shri @OfficeofUT, Shri @PawarSpeaks and Shri @kharge to deliberate and decide on VBA’s proposed formula of 12+12+12+12 for Maharashtra."

"I reiterated our interest to join the MVA and I.N.D.I.A. bloc."

"I also shared why VBA proposed the formula, especially when there are multiple speculative noises coming from every corner, and why it is important that the decision is taken soon," he said.

"Defeating Modi should be the only priority for the MVA... I hope a decision is soon made, which is in the interest of the people of Maharashtra..." the former MP wrote.

