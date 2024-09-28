PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Pune metro, Rs 11,200 crore projects in Maharashtra tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects in Maharashtra worth over ₹11,200 crore on September 29 at approximately 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

Among the key projects to be inaugurated is the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate, marking the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). The underground section of this project, which costs around ₹1,810 crore, is anticipated to significantly enhance urban transportation in Pune.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Bidkin Industrial Area and inaugurate the new Solapur Airport, further boosting infrastructure and economic development in Maharashtra. The PM's Office stated that these projects aim to improve connectivity and foster industrial growth in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi’s visit to Pune was cancelled due to heavy rains in the city. He was to flag off the Metro corridor and launch development projects of ₹22,600 crore, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

