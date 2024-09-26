Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
BREAKING: PM Modi's Pune visit cancelled due to heavy rain

The Prime Minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various projects worth over Rs 20,900 crore.

Reported By : Sameer Bhaudas Bhise, Devendra Parashar Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Pune
Updated on: September 26, 2024 10:32 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

PM Modi Pune visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Pune, Maharashtra, has been cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city, said sources. He was to arrive at Pune airport at 5:35 pm today.  

The story is being updated. 

 

