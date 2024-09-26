BREAKING: PM Modi's Pune visit cancelled due to heavy rain

PM Modi Pune visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Pune, Maharashtra, has been cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city, said sources. He was to arrive at Pune airport at 5:35 pm today.
The story is being updated.
PM Modi Pune visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Pune, Maharashtra, has been cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city, said sources. He was to arrive at Pune airport at 5:35 pm today.
The story is being updated.
Top News
Related Maharashtra News