Mumbai rains LIVE: Train services resume post heavy showers in city, schools and colleges closed

Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Amid heavy rainfall situation, Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has asked all assistant commissioners to ensure that respective executive engineers stay put in ward control rooms.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: September 26, 2024 10:28 IST
Mumbai rains LIVE updates, IMD red alert for mumbai rains, mumbai traffic advisory, Schools colleges
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai city and nearby areas.

Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: The vehicular and rail traffic in Mumbai resumed today after heavy rains battered the city, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Thursday morning (September 26). The hefty rainfall in Mumbai prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to announce a holiday for all schools and colleges today. Schools and colleges in Thane, Palghar, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will also be closed following heavy rains. The Mumbai civic body and police have advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible.

 

Live updates :Mumbai rains

  • Sep 26, 2024 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    IMD issues orange alert for several districts of Maharashtra

    IMD Director Sunil Kamble said, "Till yesterday afternoon orange alert was issued for Mumbai. But with the monsoon intensifying we issued a red alert till 8:30 am this morning. As soon as we issued a red alert we saw that more than 200 mm of rain was registered in the regions of Mumbai. Today, we have issued an orange alert for Mumbai. From today orange alert has been issued for a lot of districts and from tomorrow green and yellow alert will be issued. In the next 5-6 monsoon will reduce and there are chances that monsoon will withdraw till October 5. Red alert has been issued for Palghar."

  • Sep 26, 2024 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra weather: PM Modi's visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rain

    According to the sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Maharashtra visit has been cancelled today (September 26) due to the heavy rainfall alert. The PM was supposed to arrive at Pune airport at around 5:35 pm. The groundbreaking ceremony of many important programmes including the inauguration of the metro train was to be done by the Prime Minister on Thursday. 

    (With inputs from Devendra Parashar and Sameer Bhise) 

  • Sep 26, 2024 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Buses running normally in Mumbai post torrential rains

    A BEST spokesperson said their operations were normal, though 28 buses, including seven hired from private contractors, broke down due to waterlogging at some roads in the city.

     

  • Sep 26, 2024 10:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra rain: Schools and colleges to remain closed today due to heavy rain

    In wake of the 'red alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), schools and colleges will remain closed, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).Also, BMC has advised people of the city to only step out of their homes if required. "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, till tomorrow morning 8.30 am. In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, 26 September 2024, in consideration of the safety of students. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration requests Mumbaikars to step out of homes only if required." BMC said on X. This comes amid heavy rainfall that has lashed parts of Mumbai, affected the bus services due to waterlogging and traffic congestion.

  • Sep 26, 2024 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mumbai rains: Local train services resume as water recedes at Andheri station

    The Central Railways said that the local train services were restored in Andheri station on Thursday morning as the water has receded following a night of heavy downpour across Maharashtra's Mumbai resulting in severe waterlogging. In a statement issued by the Central Railways, it said, "All local trains are running normally. On the main line, 3-4 minutes behind schedule because of rescheduled mail express movements and few cautions, Rest all normal." The Central Railways earlier said that harbour line local trains resumed after the water receded between Govandi and Mankhurd. "Trains are running with caution and a restricted speed of 25 kmph. Services resumed at 11.23 pm," it added.

  • Sep 26, 2024 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mumbai: Moving traffic witnessed in Bandra area after heavy rainfall

  • Sep 26, 2024 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mumbai: Woman drowns in open drain after heavy rainfall

    A 45-year-old woman drowned in a nullah overflowing due to heavy rains in suburban Andheri on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at around 9.20 pm near gate no.8 of MIDC, Andheri East, they said. The victim was identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.
     
    READ FULL STORY HERE
  • Sep 26, 2024 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    VIDEO: Clear weather in Mumbai after heavy rainfall yesterday

  • Sep 26, 2024 9:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mumbai: Train services resume after city was affected by torrential rains

  • Sep 26, 2024 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mumbai likely to experience generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today

  • Sep 26, 2024 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mumbai: All local trains running normally in city

  • Sep 26, 2024 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mumbai: Bus services continue despite city being affected by torrential rains last evening

