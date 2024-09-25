Pune Metro's underground line to be launched by PM Modi tomorrow: Check route, cost, other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pune Metro's underground line to be launched on Thursday.

Pune Metro Latest News Today: PM Modi is all set to launch Pune Metro's underground corridor connecting Civil Court to Swargate. Significantly, the urban transport infrastructure of the city will further advance with the inauguration of the metro line. The announcement in this regard was made by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during an event last week.

“The last phase of this route will begin soon, and we will complete this entire road. I am happy and honoured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took so many decisions for the Palkhi Marg," the deputy CM said.

Apart from the metro inauguration, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for an elevated route, marking a significant milestone in Pune's urban transport development.

The underground metro corridor, which is part of Pune’s broader Metro network, will be a major addition to the city's infrastructure.

Pune Metro underground line: Check cost

The inauguration of Pune Metro section of District Court to Swargate will mark the completion of Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1) and the cost of the underground section between District Court to Swargate is around Rs 1,810 crore.

Pune Metro underground line: Check route

Pune Metro's underground corridor will connect Civil Court to Swargate. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj extension of Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,950 crore. This southern extension of around 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations namely Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj.

Among other projects, Pm Modi will lay the foundation stone for the memorial for Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule’s first girl school at Bhidewada in commemoration of the noted social reformer.

Know all about ARAM Rudra Supercomputers

In line with his commitment to make India self-reliant in the field of supercomputing technology, the statement said, Modi will dedicate to the nation three PARAM Rudra Supercomputers worth around Rs 130 crore, developed indigenously under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

These supercomputers have been deployed in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata to facilitate pioneering scientific research. Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune will leverage the supercomputer to explore Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astronomical phenomena.