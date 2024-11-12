Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi's Pune visit | Check restrictions, diversions and road closures

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pune traffic diversion: In light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Pune today (November 12), the city traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions and issued an advisory for the smooth conduct of vehicular movement. Commuters in the city's core area will be restricted from late Tuesday afternoon till around 8.30 pm due to PM Modi's election rally on SP College ground in the evening.

A notification in this regard was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amol Zende on Monday evening.

Traffic restrictions for PM Modi’s visit

Here are the traffic diversions in place to manage congestion in Pune during the Prime Minister’s visit:

Lal Bahadur Shastri Road (Ambil Odha area): Vehicles will not be allowed between Na. Si. Phadke Chowk and Nath Pai Chowk (Mazdoor Adda). Motorists should instead take routes from Na. Si. Phadke Chowk to Nilayam Talkies bridge and then proceed towards Sinhagad Road to reach their destinations.

Bapurao Ghole Road to Tilak College Chowk (Ambil Odha junction): Evening vehicular movement on this route is restricted. Motorists can use alternate routes from Tilak College Chowk to Joggers Park Road, then access Lal Bahadur Shastri Road or Sinhagad Road to continue to their destinations.

Kelkar Road: Traffic will flow one-way from Tilak Chowk to Bhide Bridge Junction. Commuters should take a left at Z Bridge, then turn right at Bhide Bridge Junction to avoid congestion.

Garud Ganpati Chowk: Entry from Garud Ganpati Chowk to Bhide Bridge Chowk is closed. Travelers should take a left at Garud Ganpati Chowk and make a U-turn at Tilak Chowk to bypass the closure.

Entry from Garud Ganpati Chowk to Bhide Bridge Chowk is closed. Travelers should take a left at Garud Ganpati Chowk and make a U-turn at Tilak Chowk to bypass the closure. Deccan to Kelkar Road: Entry from the Deccan area via Bhide Bridge to Kelkar Road is restricted. Drivers should take a left after Bhide Bridge and proceed to their destination via Nadipatra Road.

No parking will be allowed on Sane Guruji Road, the road joining Tilak Road junction, and Nilayam Talkies bridge in the Ambil Odha area.

The entry of heavy vehicles will be banned on the following roads

Solapur Road (from Bhairoba Nala Chowk) Ahmednagar Road from Kharadi Bypass Chowk Alandi Road from Bopkhel Phata Chowk Old Pune Mumbai Highway from Harris Bridge Aundh Road from Rajiv Gandhi Bridge Baner Road from Raga Hotel Chowk Pashan Road from Shivaji Statue Chowk Paud Road from Paud Phata Chowk Karve Road from Warje Bridge Chowk Sinhagad Road from Wadgaon Bridge Chowk Satara Road from Market Yard junction Saswad Road via Bopdev Ghat from Khadi Machine Chowk towards Kondhwa Saswad Road from Mantarwadi Phata towards Hadapsar Lohegaon Road from Petrolsatha Chowk towards 509 Chowk

No parking on four arterial roads in city

Besides, parking of any kind of vehicles on both sides of the road will be prohibited on the following four main roads from 6 am to midnight on Tuesday:

The road from Golf Club Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk on Airport Road

Jangali Maharaj Road from Sancheti Chowk to Khandojibaba Chowk on JM Road

Fergusson College Road from Khandoji Baba Chowk to Veer Chapekar Chowk on FC Road

Shastri Road from Tilak Chowk to Nath Pai Chowk on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road

PM Modi's Pune visit

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in support of Mahayuti candidates. He will begin the day with a rally in Vidarbha's Chimur constituency in the morning, followed by an afternoon rally in Solapur. The final rally will take place at SP College ground in Pune in the evening.

