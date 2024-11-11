Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand extends support to Mahayuti ahead of assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand extends support to Mahayuti

In a major boost to the Mahayuti in Maharashtra, Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Sharaswati extended support to the ruling alliance ahead of assembly elections. Shankaracharya said that the Shinde government of Maharashtra has given the status of Rajyamata to cow mother, the same work that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did. He urged people to vote in favour of Mahayuti again.

Shankaracharya's statement comes as a major development as before the announcement of the assembly elections, Shankaracharya had praised Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and had visited his residence (Matoshree). Back then, Shankaracharya had said, 'Uddhav Thackeray has been betrayed and many people are saddened by this. I met him today at his request and told him that until he becomes the Chief Minister again, the pain of the people will not subside.'

One who betrays is not a Hindu: Shankaracharya

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda had said that betrayal is the biggest sin. 'One who betrays cannot be a Hindu. One who tolerates betrayal is a Hindu. The entire public of Maharashtra is saddened by the betrayal. This has also been seen in the recent (Lok Sabha) elections.'

Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra

Notably, the assembly election in Maharashtra is on November 20. Two major alliances are contesting elections in the state. The first alliance is of the current government i.e. Mahayuti (NDA). This alliance includes BJP, Shiv Sena Uddhav faction and NCP Ajit faction. The second alliance is of Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA). This alliance includes the Shiv Sena Uddhav faction, Congress and NCP Sharad Pawar faction.