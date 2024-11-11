Maharashtra polls: Uddhav Thackeray engages in heated exchange with EC officials who checked his bags | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had a heated exchange with Election Commission of India (ECI) officials on Monday (November 11) over their move to check his bags upon his arrival in Yavatmal for a public rally, amid the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place.

According to video footage released of the incident, Thackeray first asked the ECI officials to introduce themselves before launching into a series of questions, including whether they had conducted similar bag checks for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Thackeray further demanded to see video proof of the officials checking the bags of Mahayuti leaders also, stating that he had cooperated by allowing them to inspect his bags and expected equal treatment to be shown toward other political leaders, including the Prime Minister.





'Just like they check your pockets, check theirs too'

Significantly, it is pertinent to note that the bag check issue continued to rake up during Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's speech at the rally. While reiterating his demand with poll officials for them to check Mahayuti leaders' bags also, Thackeray mentioned, "When I came for campaigning, seven officials checked my bag. I permitted them. I made a video of them. But from now on, if someone's bag is checked, first check the identity card of the officer; find out what post he holds."

The former CM also reiterated, "Just like they check your pockets, check theirs too. This is your right. If the investigating officer stops you, then check their pockets too. I did not get angry at the officials who checked my bag."



READ MORE | Will ensure victory, but won't 'beg' for support: Raj Thackeray on son Amit's election



READ MORE | Fadnavis gives befitting reply to Kharge over comments on Yogi: 'Cong doesn't like saffron colour' | EXCLUSIVE