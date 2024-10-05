PM Modi alleges Congress being run by 'urban Naxals,' urges people to defeat their agenda | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Maharashtra's Washim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, alleged that the Congress party is being run by a "gang of urban Naxals" and asked people to unite against the "dangerous agenda" of the party. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Washim district after launching various projects, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for collective action to counter the influence of these elements within Congress and protect the nation's interests. He also accused the Congress of looting the poor and not improving their condition for its selfish politics.

"They (Congress) think that if we all unite, then their agenda to divide the country will fail. Congress only knows how to loot the poor and keep them poor for its selfish politics. It only knows how to divide people. We have to be alert and remain united. Congress is run by a gang of urban Naxals," PM Modi alleged.

PM Modi hits out at Congress

Everyone can see how closely Congress stands with those people who do not harbour good intentions for India, PM Modi said. “Drugs worth thousands of crores of rupees were seized in Delhi recently. A Congress leader is suspected to be the kingpin. Congress wants to contest elections from the money it gets by pushing the youth towards drugs,” he said.

The Indian Youth Congress had said on October 3 that Tushar Goel, the suspected kingpin, was expelled from the organisation on October 17, 2022, for anti-party activities, soon after BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi charged the opposition party with having links with the drug dealers. Modi alleged that Congress' thinking has been foreign from the very beginning.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of leaving no stone unturned to make the lives of farmers miserable. "The governments run by the Congress used the money meant for farmers and irrigation schemes for corruption," he alleged. The PM also asked people to beware of the Congress propaganda of false assurance of farm loan waiver. "People in Telangana are still waiting for the loan waiver. In Karnataka, the Congress government stopped the irrigation schemes started by the BJP regime," he said.

Maharashtra Assembly elections

With Maharashtra Assembly elections just around the corner, both the ruling NDA alliance and the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi are actively preparing for the upcoming contest. As per reports, parties within both alliances are engaged in a series of meetings to finalise seat-sharing arrangements. On one hand, political manoeuvring continues within the NDA as seat-sharing negotiations progress, while on the other, a significant meeting is expected within the MVA to address the same issue. It is believed that once the seat-sharing agreements are finalised, the political atmosphere is likely to intensify further.

(With PTI inputs)

