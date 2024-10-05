Saturday, October 05, 2024
     
PM Modi tries his hands on traditional dhol at Jagdamba Mata temple in Washim | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with local traditions by playing a traditional dhol and performing a ceremonial puja at the Jagdamba Mata Temple in Poharadevi during his visit on the third day of Navratri, emphasising the festival's cultural significance.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2024 12:29 IST
Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a turn playing a traditional dhol at the Jagdamba Mata Temple in Poharadevi.

In a vibrant display of cultural enthusiasm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a moment to try his hands on a traditional dhol during his visit to the Jagdamba Mata Temple in Poharadevi, Washim, on the third day of Navratri. The sight of the Prime Minister engaging with local traditions brought joy to the gathered devotees and showcased the spirit of the festival.

During his visit, PM Modi performed a ceremonial puja at the temple, seeking blessings for peace and prosperity for the nation. He emphasised the significance of Navratri, a nine-night festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, which holds deep spiritual importance for millions across India.

Accompanying PM Modi were Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other ministers, which added to the significance of the occasion.

As Navratri festivities continue, PM Modi's presence has further highlighted the importance of cultural heritage and community bonding in today’s society.

