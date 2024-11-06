Parli Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parli Assembly Election 2024

Parli Assembly Election 2024: The Parli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 233 of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under Beed district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is part of the Beed Lok Sabha constituency. The Mahayuti alliance consisting of BJP, NCP-Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) is contesting against opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which consists of NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is also a key party in the state. In the last Assembly election in 2019, NCP's Dhananjay Panditrao Munde won the Parli seat by defeating BJP's Pankaja Munde.

Parli Constituency Demographic Profile

The assembly segment comes under the Beed district and Beed Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,06,710 voters in the Parli constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,61,329 voters were male and 1,45,381 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. The number of service voters in Parli in 2019 was 506 (496 men and 10 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Parli Assembly constituency was 2,74,439. Out of this, 1,47,230 voters were male and 1,27,209 were female. The number of service voters in Parli in 2014 was 664 ( 460 men and 204 women).

Parli Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Parli constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Parli Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Parli Assembly seat will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Parli Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Under the Mahayuti seat-sharing plan, Ajit Pawar's NCP will contest the seat. NCP has retained the incumbent MLA Dhananjay Munde as its candidate from the constituency. On the other hand, the opposition MVA has fielded NCP (SCP) candidate Rajasaheb Deshmukh in Parli. BSP's Dhondiram Laxman Ujgare is also in the fray.

Parli Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, NCP's Dhananjay Panditrao Munde won the Parli seat with a massive margin of 30,701 votes. He was polled 1,22,114 votes with a vote share of 54.45 per cent. He defeated BJP candidate Pankaja Gopinath Munde, who got 91,413 votes (40.76%). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi candidate Bhimrao Munja Satpute stood third with 4,713 votes (2.1%). The total number of valid votes polled was 2,24,272.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Pankaja Gopinath Munde won the Parli seat on the BJP ticket with a margin of 25,895 votes. She was polled 96,904 votes with a vote share of 49.56%. He defeated NCP candidate Dhananjay Panditrao Munde, who got 71,009 votes (36.32%). Congress candidate TP Munde stood third with 14,940 votes (7.64%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,95,534.

Parli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2009: Pankaja Gopinath Munde (BJP)

2014: Pankaja Gopinath Munde (BJP)

2019: Dhananjay Panditrao Munde (NCP)

Parli Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Parli legislative assembly constituency had a total of 3,06,710 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 2,24,272 or 73.12 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 2,74,439 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,95,534 or 71.25 per cent.