Nilesh Rane, son of Narayan Rane to join Shinde's Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra elections

Nilesh Rane, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, is set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of crucial state assembly elections 2024. He will join the ruling party in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Narayan, who merged his party - Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha with the BJP in 2019, has been making efforts to ensure a ticket for his son for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. On Sunday, Rane called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence to reportedly discuss his son's entry into Shiv Sena. He has urged the CM to give a ticket to his son from the Kudal assembly constituency, said the sources.

Before meeting Shinde, Narayan also met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss his son's fray in the election. The Kudal assembly constituency is currently represented by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik.

Need to introspect if political fragmentation affects people's welfare: Narayan Rane

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Narayan said the need of the hour is to introspect if the fragmented political scenario in the state is conducive to people's welfare and their interests. The repeated change in ideology and even constituency impacts the state's economy and the fiscal deficit is growing, BJP leader Rane said while coming down heavily on Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Rane feels the ruling Mahayuti (comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP) has an edge in the assembly polls, scheduled on November 20, due to BJP's strong leadership at the Centre.

