MNS announces nine names for upcoming Assembly elections, decides to go solo

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Raj Thackeray

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has already announced nine named for upcoming Assembly elections. Notably, these names were announced by MNS chief Raj Thackeray during his Maharashtra tour who has also cleared that his party will fight the Maharashtra assembly elections on its own, without any alliance.

The head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and campaigned for the BJP-led Mahayuti candidates in the states. MNS will fight the assembly polls independently, he told reporters, asserting that they will contest more seats than any other party.

Bala Nandgaonkar - Shivadi Dilip Bapu Dhotre - Pandharpur Santosh Bhau Nagargoje - Latur Rural Bandu Bhau Kute – Hingoli Rajubhau Umberkar - Voice Sachin Dada Bhoyar - Rajura Mandeep Bhau Rode – Chandrapur City Rajudada Patil – Kalyan Rural (declared the only sitting MLA) Avinash Jadhav – Thane City

Thackeray, who broke away from the undivided Shiv Sena and founded the MNS in 2006, had openly backed Modi’s candidature for the PM’s post in 2014. But he then changed tracks and went on to become his bitter critic, going to the extent of playing videos of promises made by Modi at his well-attended rallies, and pointing out how they remained unfulfilled.

Of the 288 assembly constituencies in the state, MNS had won one seat each in the 2014 and 2019 elections. Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP and the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVS) comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP).