Nashik: Temples flooded after water released from Gangapur dam amid incessant rains

Image Source : INDIA TV Temple inundated after water released from Gangapur dam

After heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Nashik for the past 24 hours, the Gangapur dam overflowed. According to the latest information, thousands of cusecs of water were released in the Godavari River.

Due to the massive release of water and incessant rainfalls, many small and big temples on the banks of the Godavari River at Goda Ghat were submerged in water. Given the developing flood conditions of floods, the local administration advised people living near the river to remain alert and evacuate to higher places. Taking precautionary measures shops in the Goda Ghat area have been closed.

IMD alert for Nashik

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Nashik predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for today. Moreover, the weather department, in its forecast, has issued an orange alert for Monday.