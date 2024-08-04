Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Pune and other districts in Maharashtra today | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/PTI Heavy rains likely in Mumbai

Heavy rain is likely to lash Maharashtra's Mumbai, Palghar, Pune and Satara districts on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Palghar, Pune and Satara and an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Nashik for August 4.

According to the IMD, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Palghar. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas and moderate rain in plain areas is very likely in Pune and Satara.

Heavy rain lashes parts of country

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed large parts of the country on Saturday, especially in Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand where showers due to a deep depression affected normal life, while two children were killed in Madhya Pradesh after a house collapsed on them following incessant rains.

In Himachal Pradesh, flash floods and landslides due to cloudbursts and heavy rains have led to the closure of 114 roads, while the weather department warned that heavy showers would continue until August 7.

The state's road transport corporation has suspended its bus services on 82 routes.

The hunt for 45 people, who went missing after a series of cloudbursts in Kullu's Nirmand, Sainj and Malana; Mandi's Padhar and Shimla's Rampur subdivision on the night of July 31 resumed on Saturday morning.

As many as 410 rescuers from teams of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, CISF, Himachal Pradesh Police and home guards are involved in the hunt with the help of drones. The death toll in the calamity rose to nine on Saturday with the recovery of one more body from Kullu district.

Moderate to heavy showers continued to lash parts of the state, with Jogindernagar receiving the highest rainfall of 85 mm since Friday evening.

(With PTI inputs)

