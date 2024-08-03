Bihar: CMO receives bomb threat email in Al-Qaeda's name, ATS launches investigation in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The Chief Minister's Office in Bihar's Patna received a threat to blow up the building with a bomb, triggering the police to beef up security and the area put on high alert. officials said on Saturday (August 3). The senior officials were closely monitoring the situation. The threat to blow up the Patna CM's office was issued in the name of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.

The CMO received an email in the name of Al-Qaeda. After investigating the matter, the ATS registered an FIR at the Secretariat police station in the city. The police started an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, Patna Airport had also received a bomb threat. Following this, its security was increased. This threat was also sent via email. However, no such incident occurred at that time, and the police and administration became very alert.

Recently, bomb-making materials were found in a house

In July, bomb-making materials were recovered from a house in Patna. 35 live cartridges, a box of potassium nitrate, cans of trifluralin liquid, wooden charcoal, and twine were seized. In this case, the police arrested a person named Pawan Mahto. The police were investigating the angle of the conspiracy behind bringing such a large quantity of explosives into the house.

The police nabbed them in time and prevented a major incident. Notably, the Bihar Police are also taking the latest threat to CMO seriously, and all security agencies are treating this matter with grave importance.