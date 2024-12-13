Nana Patole urges Kharge to relieve him from Maharashtra Congress chief post after crushing defeat

Friday, December 13, 2024
     
Maharashtra: Nana Patole has emailed a letter to Kharge, telling him that he wants to be relieved from the post of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Mumbai
Published : Dec 13, 2024 17:24 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 17:37 IST
Maharashtra: Days after the Congress suffered its worst-ever defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, its state unit president Nana Patole requested the central leadership to relieve him of the responsibility of the organisational post, party sources said today (December 13).

Nana Patole wrote a letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge where he requested him to be relieved from the position of state president and asked for the dissolution of the state executive, along with the appointment of a new executive, so that the Congress can be strengthened once again in the state.

The Congress, a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), contested 101 assembly seats in Maharashtra and won only 16, logging its worst-ever performance in its one-time bastion. Several of its top leaders in the state failed to retain their assembly constituencies.

Nana Patole himself retained his Sakoli assembly constituency in Bhandara district by just 208 votes.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Meanwhile, the cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government will take place by December 14.

"The cabinet expansion will be done by December 14. The allocation of home department to Shiv Sena is ruled out. The Shiv Sena may get urban development, but is unlikely to get revenue," said source.

The BJP is expected to keep 21 to 22 ministerial berths, including the CM's post, the leader said, adding that four to five ministerial berths may be kept vacant.

